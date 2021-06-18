Nearly a dozen drowns in the Euphrates every summer, al-Qaim DC calls for dispatching river police

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-18T17:20:45+0000

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of al-Qaim sub-district, Ahmed Jedyan, said that nearly a dozen of drowning accidents happen in the Euphrates every summer, calling for dispatching river police detachments to the river banks. Jedyan told Shafaq News Agency in a statement today, Friday, "nearly ten drowning incidents in the Euphrates, from its entrance to the Iraqi territory to al-Qaim, every summer." Jedyan attributed the high number of those incidents to the lack of river police detachments in the Qaim sub-district. "The lack of qualified pools and poor power supply prompt the young men in the sub-district to swim in the river, which leads to more incidents." "The sub-district formed a team of five volunteers to maintain the safety of the citizens. They were trained to dive and recover drowned people." Al-Qaim's Deputy Commissioner demanded, "either regularizing the volunteers or dispatching river police detachments to the sub-district."

related