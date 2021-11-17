Report

Nearly 60 wanted persons arrested in Mosul ij a security campaign

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-17T13:55:17+0000
Nearly 60 wanted persons arrested in Mosul ij a security campaign

Shafaq News/ Security authorities in Nineveh ramped up security deployment in the governorate's capital city, Mosul, on Wednesday.

Nineveh's Police Chief, Laith al-Hamdani, told Shafaq News Agency, "the preliminary toll of the arrested wanted persons amounted to 59, some of whom were caught for criminal charges. The checkpoints seized 200 Motorbikes for violating safety measures."

"The campaign was carried out per the instructions of the Ministry of Interior and it included six governorates," he explained.

A security source revealed that a delegation from the Ministry will visit those six governorates to evaluate the security situation there.

