Nearly 4000 Individuals Released From Iraqi Prisons since January 2023

Shafaq News/ Nearly 4000 convicts, detainees, and juveniles have been released from Iraqi correction facilities the first half of 2023, data released by the Iraqi presidency said on Sunday.

"Under the directives of President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and through a collaborative effort with the Supreme Judicial Council and the Ministries of Interior and Justice, the process of systematically freeing detainees and convicts has been initiated," the official communique released by the Iraqi presidency said.

"Marking the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, we are pleased to announce that 3469 individuals regained their freedom between January 1 and June 1, 2023."

The semi-annual data was further broken down into a month-by-month synopsis:

- January witnessed the liberation of 650 individuals

- In February, 652 individuals were released

- The tally for March stood at 754 individuals released

- April saw the release of 592 individuals

- May topped the charts with 821 individuals regaining their freedom

Between January 1, 2023, and May 31, 2023, a total of 313 convicted juveniles and 414 detained juveniles were set free.

"President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has overseen the inauguration of a shared electronic system following regular consultations with Chief Justice Faiq Zaidan, the Ministries of Justice and Interior, and the National Security Advisor."

"This modern system is designed to diligently monitor the files of the convicts, keep track of the cases they are implicated in, and record the expiry dates of their sentences, thereby guaranteeing their timely release unless they are embroiled in other legal matters."