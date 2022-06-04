Report

Nearly 40 persons apprehended in Kirkuk over terrorism charges

Date: 2022-06-04T19:34:10+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) executed nearly 40 arrest warrants against persons with links to terrorist activities, an official statement by the commander of JOC's advanced headquarters in Kirkuk, Ali al-Furayji, said on Saturday.

Al-Furayji said that JOC units in Kirkuk apprehended 38 persons wanted pursuant Article 4/Terrorism, along with 55 others wanted for different charges, in separate operations in thr governorate.

"Eight hideouts, 17 explosive devices, three weapons, and 17 different military supplies of the enemy were destroyed," al-Furayji added.

