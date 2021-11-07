National and International entities condemn al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned the assassination attempt against the Iraqi Prime Minister,Mustafa al-Kadhimi, early on Sunday, and called for a dialogue to ease the political tension.

In a press release issued earlier today, the Mission "expresses its relief that the Prime Minister was not hurt in the drone attack on his residence in Baghdad."

"Terrorism, violence, and unlawful acts must not be allowed to undermine Iraq’s stability and derail its democratic process," UNAMI statement said, "the Mission joins the Prime Minister in calling for calm and urging restraint."

"UNAMI strongly encourages all sides to take responsibility for de-escalation and to engage in dialogue to ease political tensions, upholding the national interest of Iraq."

"The United Nations stands by all Iraqis who long for peace and stability; they deserve nothing less," the statement concluded.

The head of the State forces alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, said that "targeting the residence of the Prime Minister aggravates the situation, jeopardizes the prestige of the state, and ravages Iraq's reputation in the international community."

"Targeting the Supreme executive authority in the country is a serious development that portends more grave events if the decision-makers do not rectify its repercussions," he added.

The former Prime Minister, Haidar al-Abadi, chastised the "suspicious deeds" and warned of "reshuffling the cards."

"Yesterday, peaceful demonstrators were killed. Today, the Prime Minister was targeted. We are not on a battlefield, gentlemen!" he said.

"The stage is critical. Vigilance and self-restraint are imperative. Dialogue, understanding, and solidarity are existential issues for the state," al-Abadi concluded.

Iraq's Ministry of Interior said that three drones were deployed in the "terrorist" attack, two of which were downed by the security forces.

The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, lambasted the assassination attempt targeting Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and called for "Unity" to deter the "evil" parties jeopardizing the country's security.

Salih tweeted earlier today, Sunday, "the terrorist attack that targeted the Prime Minister is a grave transgression and a heinous crime against Iraq. It requires unity against the evil [parties] lurking around the security of this country and the safety of its people."

"We cannot tolerate dragging Iraq into chaos and a coup against its constitutional regime," Salih concluded.

The United States Department of State condemned the attack and offered assistance with the investigation.

“This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. “We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack.”

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, tweeted earlier, "the attempt for Al-Kadhimi's terror is a new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think tanks, which have brought nothing but insecurity, discord & instability to oppressed Iraqi people through creation & support of terrorist groups & occupation of this country for years."

The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, both denounced the attack as “terrorism.”

Al-Sadr said the security forces need to take charge. Barzani said the attack “portends dire consequences” and called for calm.

A drone laden with explosives targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence inside the Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital Baghdad, early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military deemed an attempted assassination, but said al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

The attack, which security sources said injured several members of al-Kadhimi’s personal protection team, came after protests in the Iraqi capital over the result of a general election last month turned violent.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

Supporters of Iran-aligned militia groups which have grown their power in parliament and government in recent years have protested the results of the October election.

Demonstrations by their supporters turned violent on Friday when protestors pelted police with stones near the Green Zone, injuring several officers.

The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator, according to security and hospital sources in Baghdad.

Independent analysts say the election results reflected anger towards the Iran-backed armed groups, which are widely accused of involvement in the killing of nearly 600 protesters who took the street in separate, anti-government demonstrations in 2019.