National Security thwart explosives workshop in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security Service reported on Tuesday that a preemptive operation carried out by its forces resulted in the seizure of a workshop dedicated to rigging and preparing explosive devices and suicide belts in the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

According to today's statement from the agency, the operation was conducted based on judicial warrants and continuous intelligence efforts over several days. One of the main compounds within the "Bu Ghantous" orchard was identified, and it was raided in coordination with the Sixth Division of the army.