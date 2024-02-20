National Security Service arrests 22 ISIS members: official

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of 32 terrorists in a nationwide security operation, including two who posted videos promoting the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

An official statement said that "detachments from National Security Service in Kirkuk were able to arrest two terrorists who published provocative videos in a bid to disrupt security."

The statement indicated that "a specialized task force was immediately formed and they were arrested less than 24 hours after they published the videos."

"They confessed to their affiliation with the terrorist organization and their aim of publishing these videos was to destabilize security, spread fear among the people, and disrupt the work of the security forces."

The statement added that "our detachments in the governorates of Baghdad, Salahuddin, Nineveh, Anbar, Basra, and Diyala were able to arrest 20 wanted terrorists according to Article 4/Terrorism over the past two months."

The arrestees, according to the statement, carried out "terrorist operations led by the ISIS terrorist gangs in the country."