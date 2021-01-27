Report

National Security Agency thwarted an ISIS plot to attack Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-27T12:22:05+0000
Shafaq News / The National Security Agency in Kirkuk thwarted on Wednesday an ISIS plot to attack the Governorate.

The Agency said in a statement "based on intelligence, the National Security detachments in Kirkuk launched a search operation in the outskirts of the Governorate to pursue ISIS cells what resulted in the arrest of two wanted terrorists, who were gathering information about the security forces in the Kirkuk."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

