National Security Agency denies taking measures against officers involved in the Jableh Massacre

Shafaq News/ The National Security Agency refuted the media reports about arresting senior officers in the aftermath of the Jableh Massacre that took place last Friday in babel, south of Iraq.

A statement by the agency said that none of the statements and news about taking measures against members or officers of the security forces are true as the investigations into the circumstances of the incident are underway.

"The only party authorized to make statements [in this case] is the Relations and Media department in the National Security Agency," the statement said.

Satellite channels and local media broadcasted reports about arresting members of the elite SWAT force that participated in the operation that took place in Jableh.

Security authorities are investigating the incident that ended up with 20 members of the same family dead while attempting to arrest a wanted person in Jableh, Babel, amid contradicting reports.