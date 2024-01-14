National Intelligence Council discusses Kirkuk Security in second 2024 meeting

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji on Sunday assured that the security forces will spare no effort to help repatriate the citizens displaced from Kirkuk in the aftermath of its invasion by the Islamic State extremist group.

Iraq's National Intelligence Council convened today, Sunday, for its second meeting of 2024 to discuss the annual security assessment for Kirkuk.

Headed by National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji, the meeting was attended by intelligence commanders and top brass from Kirkuk's military and police forces.

Al-Araji underscored the symbolic significance of Kirkuk and "its unique tapestry of ethnicities and communities that strengthens national unity."

He lauded the unwavering commitment of Iraqi security forces and their efforts to gather intelligence and effectively counter terrorist threats throughout the country.

Al-Araji emphasized the crucial role of fostering collaboration between security personnel and local residents. He commended ongoing initiatives to deny terrorist groups any operational foothold in Kirkuk, while simultaneously building trust through regular field visits by security commanders across Iraq.

The National Security Advisor reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to facilitating the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes. He assured that security forces would prioritize their protection and well-being upon their return.