National Health Committee rolls a list of recommendations to confront Omicron-driven fourth COVID-19 wave

Shafaq News/ Under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the National Health and Safety committee convened on Wednesday to discuss the government preparations for the Omicron-driven fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said it has equipped the Healthcare facilities with beds, medications, and respirators to compensate for any rise in the case count.

The Ministry shed light on the progress of the vaccination rollouts, indicating that it started offering a second booster six months after the first.

The list of recommendations issued by the end of the meeting included:

1. Travelers wishing to enter the Iraqi territory shall present a QR vaccination ID in addition to a negative COVID-19 PCR result that dates back no more than 72 hours prior to presentation.

2. Minimizing contact with COVID-19 in isolation centers and laying emphasis on personal protection equipment.

3. Canceling the pilgrims' exemption from presenting the vaccination ID.

4. Linking the passport department with the vaccination database to prevent fraud

5. All state governments shall circulate the government and the Committee's decisions to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Assigning the issue of forged vaccination IDs to the National Security Agency.

7. Instructing the Civil Aviation Authority to report and halt the boarding of travelers with fake vaccination IDs.

8. Doubling the duration of the visit to 14 days and abolishing the Indian nationals' entry ban.

9. Instructing the Iraqi Media Network to raise awareness among the citizens about the importance of vaccination and preventive measures.