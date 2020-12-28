Nasr parliamentary group calls Iraqi factions to keep the State’s Prestige

Shafaq News / Nasr parliamentary group of former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi stressed the necessity of restricting the “use of weapons in the hands of the state” and taking firm measures against foreign interference.

The coalition said "all forces must respect the state, especially with regard to weapons. Any action out of state approval is considered a violation of the law and a “rebellion” against the legitimacy."

It considered; "protecting the diplomatic missions as part of the state's obligations in accordance with international law and moral responsibility, and it is not permissible to put Iraq in isolation."

Al-Abadi's coalition warned; "All regional and international parties from turning Iraq into a battleground, pointing out that the state is witnessing today" its most severe economic and sovereign crises, and it is everyone's duty to work to secure its unity and prosperity. "