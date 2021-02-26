Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Al-Haboubi Square demonstrators announced their refusal to appoint Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar.

The demonstrators issued a statement in which they said that Nasiriyah revolutionists will continue their peaceful protest, despite the assassinations, oppression, and violence, to demand the dismissal of the corrupt governor, Nazim al-Waeli, his deputies, advisors, and the police commander who committed today's massacre and bring the criminals to justice.

The protestors added that the governorate's stability can only be achieved by removing the corrupt and fulfilling all the demands, "we refuse the appointment of Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi as governor, even for only one hour."