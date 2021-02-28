Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Nasiriyah demonstrators give the government three days to meet their demands

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-28T14:10:38+0000
Nasiriyah demonstrators give the government three days to meet their demands

Shafaq News / Nasiriyah demonstrators announced a spectrum of demands, giving the central and local governments, which they described as "the military government," three days to meet these demands.

A statement issued by al-Haboubi demonstrators stipulated the ten demands, including revealing the party that ordered the protestors' shooting, the dismissal of the police chief, and the investigation with the dismissed governor.

In their turn, the demonstrators in Najaf decided to stop their protests until after Pope Francis' visit to the governorate, and said that some parties with suspicious external and internal ties intend to destabilize the security situation in Najaf.

related

Security reinforcements arrive in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-01-07 20:40:30
Security reinforcements arrive in Nasiriyah

Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-26 21:15:40
Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar

Three injured in the bloody clashes in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-27 13:15:04
Three injured in the bloody clashes in Nasiriyah

An armed robbery and IED explosion in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-16 09:06:26
An armed robbery and IED explosion in Nasiriyah

A “higher" committee to investigate the bloody clashes in Nasiriya

Date: 2021-02-27 19:10:18
A “higher" committee to investigate the bloody clashes in Nasiriya

Al-Ghanimi arrives in Nasiriyah heading a high-level security delegation

Date: 2021-02-25 10:24:57
Al-Ghanimi arrives in Nasiriyah heading a high-level security delegation

The Security Media Cell discloses the details of Al-Nasiriyah explosion

Date: 2020-08-21 20:20:09
The Security Media Cell discloses the details of Al-Nasiriyah explosion

Five wounded in Nasiriyah clashes today

Date: 2021-02-26 13:33:54
Five wounded in Nasiriyah clashes today