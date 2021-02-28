Nasiriyah demonstrators give the government three days to meet their demands

Shafaq News / Nasiriyah demonstrators announced a spectrum of demands, giving the central and local governments, which they described as "the military government," three days to meet these demands.

A statement issued by al-Haboubi demonstrators stipulated the ten demands, including revealing the party that ordered the protestors' shooting, the dismissal of the police chief, and the investigation with the dismissed governor.

In their turn, the demonstrators in Najaf decided to stop their protests until after Pope Francis' visit to the governorate, and said that some parties with suspicious external and internal ties intend to destabilize the security situation in Najaf.