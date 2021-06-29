Report
Nasiriyah Thermal Station completely shut down
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-29T10:16:55+0000
Shafaq News/ Nasiriyah Thermal Station was completely shut down today for unknown reasons.
Shafak News Agency correspondent said that the complete shutdown led to a power outage in most governorate areas.
Our correspondent indicated that the reasons are still unknown.
