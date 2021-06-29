Nasiriyah Thermal Station completely shut down

Shafaq News/ Nasiriyah Thermal Station was completely shut down today for unknown reasons. Shafak News Agency correspondent said that the complete shutdown led to a power outage in most governorate areas. Our correspondent indicated that the reasons are still unknown.

