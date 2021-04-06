Nasiriyah Integrity Court summons Dhi Qar's former governor

Shafaq News/ The former governor of Dhi Qar, Nadhem al-Waeli, has been summoned to appear before the Integrity Court in Nasiriyah over corruption cases. The investigations department in the Federal Commission for Integrity said that the summon order came for engaging in blackmail in accordance with the order 160 of 1986. The Commission elaborated that the former governor exerted financial pressure on the heads of the Directorate of Nasiriyah Municipality, Oil products, and Dhi Qar's refinery. The Commission announced on March 23, summoning five senior officials in Dhi Qar Governorate, including the former governor, Nadhem al-Waeli. A Judiciary source revealed on Sunday earlier this week issuing an arrest warrant against al-Waeli. Al-Waeli was assigned to the tasks of Dhi Qar's governor by Adel Abdul Mahdi's government in May 2020 in lieu of the resigned governor, Adel al-Dakhili. Demonstrators in the governorate were less than discontented by al-Waeli's appointment back then. Resentment grew over the past few months and developed into confrontations with law enforcement forces resulting in deaths and injuries. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi dismissed al-Waeli and assigned the head of the National Security Service, Abdul-Ghani al-Asadi, to the post.

