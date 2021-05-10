Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Najaf shuts door to visitors

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-10T15:05:48+0000
Najaf shuts door to visitors

Shafaq News / Najaf authorities decided on Monday to stop receiving visitors during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The decision is in implementation of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety decision to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Najaf Governorate contained the city of Najaf Al-Ashraf which is widely considered the third holiest city of Shia Islam (after Mecca and Medina), it is also the center of Shi'ite political power in Iraq.

It contains the shrine of Imam Ali and the Wadi al-Salam cemetery, which Iraqis usually visit during holidays.

related

The Vatican delegation visits the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib shrine in Najaf

Date: 2021-02-11 11:25:41
The Vatican delegation visits the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib shrine in Najaf

Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Date: 2020-09-11 19:46:23
Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces renew in Najaf

Date: 2021-03-14 15:10:34
Clashes between demonstrators and security forces renew in Najaf

One fatality and three injuries in an explosion in Najaf governorate

Date: 2021-01-27 08:55:22
One fatality and three injuries in an explosion in Najaf governorate

Blazes swept 65 dunums of wheat fields in two Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-05-10 13:26:57
Blazes swept 65 dunums of wheat fields in two Iraqi governorates

Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

Date: 2020-07-27 17:37:06
Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

Kidnapped demonstrators are filmed indecently in Najaf, Source

Date: 2021-02-13 20:59:05
Kidnapped demonstrators are filmed indecently in Najaf, Source

Al-Sadr: attacking the diplomatic missions exposes Iraq to danger

Date: 2020-09-18 08:20:32
Al-Sadr: attacking the diplomatic missions exposes Iraq to danger