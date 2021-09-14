Najaf's local government requests affiliating the Najaf Airport with the governorate

Shafaq News/ Najaf Governor Louay Al-Yasiri announced today that he has submitted a request to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to affiliate the Najaf Airport with the governorate.

Al-Yasiri told Shafaq News Agency, "The governorate refused to affiliate the Najaf airport project to investment," noting, "the governorate submitted a request to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to affiliate the airport with the governorate administratively and financially."

"Najaf is awaiting the cabinet's answer to the request. If we obtain approval, the airport will be managed by the local government in Najaf", he added.