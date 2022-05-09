Najaf records the first hemorrhagic fever case

Shafaq News / Najaf governorate announced that one case of Hemorrhagic fever was registered on Monday.

A medical source told Shafaq News agency that until the moment, only one case of a 21-years-old woman is recorded in the Governorate.

He did not provide further details.

In the last two days, Dhi Qar recorded 35 cases and five deaths of Hemorrhagic fever, the highest among the Iraqi governorates.

Saladin, Nineveh, and Karbala took strict preventive measures against the infection.

According to the World Health Organization, the death rate from hemorrhagic fever reaches 40 percent of infected people.

The virus is transmitted to humans through poultry or livestock. In contrast, it is transmitted from one person to another through direct contact with the infected person's blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids.

It is worth noting that Iraq officially registered its first death from this disease in 2018.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a group of diseases that several distinct families of viruses cause. The term "viral hemorrhagic fever" refers to a condition that affects many organ systems of the body, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body's ability to function on its own.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers are spread by contact with infected animals or insects. The viruses that cause viral hemorrhagic fevers live in various animal and insect hosts. The hosts commonly include mosquitoes, ticks, rodents, or bats.