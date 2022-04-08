Najaf prayer's Imam: Shiite rivals shall convene, otherwise Shia will be a minority

Shafaq News/ The Imam of Najaf's Friday prayer, Sadr al-Din al-Qabaneji, urged the Coordination Framework, a consortium of Iraqi Shiite political forces, and the Sadrist movement to resolve the ongoing dispute over the government formation via dialogue.

Delivering the Friday sermon, al-Qabaneji said, "none of the Shiite blocs shall be overlooked in the government. Otherwise, we will become a minority."

"The [Coordination] Framework and the [Sadrist] movement shall sit together to address the differences. Many causes shall be waived for the sake of larger causes."