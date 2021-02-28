Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Najaf demonstrators declare a "truce" in conjunction with Pope Francis's visit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-28T16:15:23+0000
Najaf demonstrators declare a "truce" in conjunction with Pope Francis's visit

Shafaq News / Najaf demonstrators denied in a statement their intention to escalate protests during Pope Francis's visit to the governorate, warning of "suspicious" parties and "keyboard heroes" who are trying to confuse the security situation in Najaf.

The demonstrators indicated that their decision came, "in response to those who call for an unjustified escalation in Najaf, in conjunction with the Pope's visit to the city," adding, "the escalation that took place in the past days was to support our brothers in Nasiriyah."

"We would like to show the people of Najaf, and to all the free people of the world, that there are suspicious people with external and internal ties, who want to confuse the security situation in Najaf, to satisfy the parties they belong to; including "keyboard heroes" who incite violence and use young people."

The demonstrators called on the security authorities to take their "real and serious" role in securing the Pope's visit of the guest of Najaf.

"All the demonstrators stand with any official effort by the relevant local and federal agencies to make the visit a success that everyone who carries humanitarian ideas awaits", they pointed out.

Najaf governorate has been witnessing massive protests denouncing using violence against demonstrators in Dhi Qar.

related

A Vatican delegation arrives in Najaf

Date: 2021-02-11 09:23:24
A Vatican delegation arrives in Najaf

Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Date: 2020-09-09 20:47:54
Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-21 19:13:58
Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

The Vatican delegation visits the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib shrine in Najaf

Date: 2021-02-11 11:25:41
The Vatican delegation visits the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib shrine in Najaf

Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Date: 2020-09-11 19:46:23
Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

One fatality and three injuries in an explosion in Najaf governorate

Date: 2021-01-27 08:55:22
One fatality and three injuries in an explosion in Najaf governorate

One killed, two disappeared and more than 150 injured due to a dust storm that hit Najaf

Date: 2021-01-29 20:06:13
One killed, two disappeared and more than 150 injured due to a dust storm that hit Najaf

Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

Date: 2020-07-27 17:37:06
Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf