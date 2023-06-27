Najaf customs police director transferred following counterfeiting bust

Shafaq News / A knowledgeable source revealed on Tuesday that an order had been issued to transfer the director of customs police at Najaf Airport, just one day after the apprehension of three Iranian passengers attempting to enter Iraq with counterfeit money.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, stating, "The Directorate of Customs Police issued an order to transfer Colonel Mohammed Juhail, director of customs police at Najaf Airport, to al-Anbar Province."

Elaborating further, the source clarified that "the decision to transfer came as a disciplinary measure in light of recent operations carried out at Najaf Airport, the most recent being the detention of three Iranian passengers attempting to bring half a million dollars into Iraq."

Security sources had informed Shafaq News Agency on Monday that a special force had detained three Iranian passengers and an airport employee at Najaf Airport on suspicion of attempting to smuggle in half a million dollars in "counterfeit" currency. The suspects were subsequently referred to the Customs Police for further investigation.