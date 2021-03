Najaf court apprehends a senior official for land appropriation charges

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-31T14:00:34+0000

Shafaq News/ The Integrity Court in Najaf issued on Wednesday a ruling against a local official in the governorate over charges of abusing authority. A legal source told Shafaq News Agency, "the court decided to apprehend the director of Urban Planning in Najaf, Mansour al-Jourani, over charges of abusing authority and appropriation of green areas."

