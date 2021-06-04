Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Najaf clarifies details of transforming al-Tarat archaeological area into a cemetery

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-04T18:00:31+0000
Najaf clarifies details of transforming al-Tarat archaeological area into a cemetery

Shafaq News/ The local government in Najaf reported that Governor Louay Al-Yasiri directed the security services to prevent burying bodies near al-Tarat archaeological area. 

Al-Yasiri stressed in his instructoins, according to the statement, that the responsible authorities will hold the violators accountable by taking legal deterrent measures and preventing any complacency in this matter, pointing out that "negligent employees and officers will be referred to the investigation according to the law." 

Earlier today, a reliable local source in Najaf revealed today that Governor Louay Al-Yasiri issued an order to transform Al-Tarat archaeological area into a cemetery. 

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Yasiri decided to transform Al-Tarat archaeological area that separates the Najaf Sea and Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, into a cemetery to be managed by an investor."

According to the source, the municipality's vehicles entered the area today at dawn, along with the emergency regiment forces, to destroy the site. 

"UNESCO will intervene to protect the heritage and archaeological areas from being overrun, as happened a year ago, to keep political deals away from the area." 

The hills and caves of Al-Tarat are spread west of Najaf Governorate. It is one of the distinguished archaeological areas overlooking the Najaf Sea and Wadi Al-Salam.

Legends say that the area dates back to the great flood of Noah and hosted monasteries during Jesus Christ's era. 

However, historians confirm that al-Tarrat Caves have always been a haven for humans and wild animals for thousands of years.

Al-Tarat is located south of Al-Hira to the west and about 65 kilometers above sea level.

.

related

A fire broke out in a police station in Najaf

Date: 2021-05-08 21:04:34
A fire broke out in a police station in Najaf

Kidnapped demonstrators are filmed indecently in Najaf, Source

Date: 2021-02-13 20:59:05
Kidnapped demonstrators are filmed indecently in Najaf, Source

Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf

Date: 2020-08-09 15:41:37
Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf

Two killed in Najaf in two separate incidents

Date: 2021-03-30 20:50:33
Two killed in Najaf in two separate incidents

Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-21 19:13:58
Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

Blazes swept 65 dunums of wheat fields in two Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-05-10 13:26:57
Blazes swept 65 dunums of wheat fields in two Iraqi governorates

A source: Najaf Health Directorate manipulate COVID-19 mortalities data.. And the latter responds

Date: 2021-02-18 14:31:01
A source: Najaf Health Directorate manipulate COVID-19 mortalities data.. And the latter responds

Pilgrims complain from "Expulsive" measures by Najaf's Crisis cell

Date: 2020-08-26 17:57:44
Pilgrims complain from "Expulsive" measures by Najaf's Crisis cell