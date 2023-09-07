Najaf MP calls for investigation into dollar manipulation at Mosul Bank branch in Najaf Airport

Shafaq News / The MP for Najaf governorate, Ahmed Majid, called on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on Thursday to intervene and stop the manipulation and embezzlement of dollars at the Mosul Investment and Development Bank branch at Najaf Airport.

Majid told Shafaq News Agency that "the Integrity Commission (CoI) revealed that the Mosul Investment and Development Bank, Najaf Airport branch, transferred the airport's balance from dollars to dinars at the official rate and closed its current account despite the need for dollars."

He added that "the Mosul Investment and Development Bank is considered an economic party and has caused the waste of public money estimated at 1.14 billion dinars due to converting revenues from dollars to dinars and disbursing money at the official rate."

Majid emphasized that he has submitted a request to PM Al Sudani to "open a high-level investigation into the embezzlement of funds and dismiss the director of Najaf Airport due to the airport's management's complicity with the bank's management."

Earlier, CoI announced that it had seized all documents related to violations committed by the Mosul Investment and Development Bank at Najaf Airport, which resulted in the loss of more than one billion dinars. It pointed out that this was due to the airport management's failure to take legal action against the bank, which allowed the bank to exploit and benefit from these violations.

No comment has been obtained from the bank or Najaf Airport regarding this information.