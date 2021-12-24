Najaf Governor resigns as he faces pressure from political parts

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Najaf Governor Louai Al-Yasiri announced his resignation. Al-Yasiri said in a press conference, "I will submit my resignation request to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi next Monday and will await his response." "The First Deputy Hashem Al-Garawi would hold the position until choosing the new Governor." "I am ready to appear in court and front of the integrity Committee if there is anything against me," Al-Yasiri added. Earlier, a source told Shafaq News Agency; The Governor of Najaf would resign within hours in a news conference. The Governor will resign as he faces pressure from the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and less than 48 hours replacing the Governor of Dhi Qar with another close to the Sadrist. Najaf is going through a severe conflict over the Governor's position, which prompted Muqtada al-Sadr, to confirm earlier that Louai al-Yasiri's resignation is near. It is worth noting that Al-Sadr's party controls 54 of 329 parliamentary seats in Iraq and the Movement has a large base across the country. The Movement also won the highest number of parliamentary seats (73) in the last elections. Muqtada al-Sadr is considered one of Iraq's most influential political figures and plays a pivotal role in the country's future. He is currently considered the "kingmaker."

