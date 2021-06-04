Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Najaf Governor decides to transform Al-Tarat archaeological area into a cemetery 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-04T16:41:53+0000
Najaf Governor decides to transform Al-Tarat archaeological area into a cemetery 

Najaf Governor decides to transform Al-Tarat archaeological area into a cemetery 

Shafaq News/ An reliable local source in Najaf revealed today that Governor Louay Al-Yasiri issued an order to transform Al-Tarat archaeological area into a cemetery. 

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Yasiri decided to transform Al-Tarat archaeological area that separates the Najaf Sea and Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, into a cemetery to be managed by an investor."

According to the source, the municipality's vehicles entered the area today at dawn, along with the emergency regiment forces, to destroy the site. 

"UNESCO will intervene to protect the heritage and archaeological areas from being overrun, as happened a year ago, to keep political deals away from the area." 

The hills and caves of Al-Tarat are spread west of Najaf Governorate. It is one of the distinguished archaeological areas overlooking the Najaf Sea and Wadi Al-Salam.

Legends say that the area dates back to the great flood of Noah and hosted monasteries during Jesus Christ's era. 

However, historians confirm that al-Tarrat Caves have always been a haven for humans and wild animals for thousands of years.

Al-Tarat is located south of Al-Hira to the west and about 65 kilometers above sea level.

related

Demonstration's Central Committee to organize a protest near Al-Sistani's residents

Date: 2021-02-27 10:56:23
Demonstration's Central Committee to organize a protest near Al-Sistani's residents

A Brigadier-General dismissed for financially blackmailing a kidnapper

Date: 2021-04-05 19:21:55
A Brigadier-General dismissed for financially blackmailing a kidnapper

I.G.S investigates a geological phenomenon that sparked fear in Najaf

Date: 2020-08-30 15:59:13
I.G.S investigates a geological phenomenon that sparked fear in Najaf

Civil Defense teams extinguish a fire that broke out in a hospital in Najaf

Date: 2021-04-07 08:46:27
Civil Defense teams extinguish a fire that broke out in a hospital in Najaf

One killed, two disappeared and more than 150 injured due to a dust storm that hit Najaf

Date: 2021-01-29 20:06:13
One killed, two disappeared and more than 150 injured due to a dust storm that hit Najaf

Two corrupt employees arrested in Najaf

Date: 2021-05-31 13:35:08
Two corrupt employees arrested in Najaf

Najaf demonstrators declare a "truce" in conjunction with Pope Francis's visit

Date: 2021-02-28 16:15:23
Najaf demonstrators declare a "truce" in conjunction with Pope Francis's visit

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a hotel in Najaf

Date: 2021-04-08 16:32:46
Firefighters extinguish a fire in a hotel in Najaf