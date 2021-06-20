Report

Najaf Criminal Court sentences two demonstrators to life in al-Sadrain square case

Date: 2021-06-20T14:04:45+0000
Najaf Criminal Court sentences two demonstrators to life in al-Sadrain square case

Shafaq News/ Najaf's Criminal Court had issued rulings against demonstrators in the case of the "bloody Wednesday" in al-Sadrain Square in the Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that five demonstrators appeared before the Criminal court of Najaf.

"The judge sentenced two demonstrators to life in prison in accordance with Article 406 od the Iraqi Penal Code of 1969 and released three others for lack of evidence."

On February 5, 2020, eight protesters were killed, and more than 100 were wounded in the violence that took place in al-Sadrain.

