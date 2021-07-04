Report

Najaf Criminal Court sentences a member of al-Muthanna Governorate Council to imprisonment

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-04T16:29:31+0000
Shafaq News/ The Najaf Criminal Court sentenced a former member of al-Muthanna Governorate Council to two years in prison for corruption charges.

A statement by the Investigation Department of the Federal Committee for Integrity said that the former official in al-Muthanna was charged of extracting bribes in exchange of completing documents required to execute an investment project on a land in the governorate.

After presenting the evidence, subpoenas, and the inclusive confession of the defendant, the court sentenced him to two years in prison pursuant to act no. 160 of 1983.

