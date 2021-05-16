Nadia Murad and the German Foreign Minister inaugurate "Women, Peace and Security College" in Berlin

Shafaq News/ Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, and Nobel Prize laureate, Nadia Murad, inaugurated the Women, Peace and Security College (Kolleg Frauen, Frieden, Sicherheit) at the Foreign Service Academy in Tegel, Berlin, today, Sunday.

At the opening of the Women, Peace and Security College at the Academy in Tegel for all junior staff of the Federal Foreign Office, Minister Maas stressed women’s key role as active participants in peace processes and underlined the importance of the rights of women and girls worldwide.

"Where human rights are being trampled underfoot, there can be no long-term political stability," Maas said.

"Respect for the rights of women and girls is a vital indicator here. That is one reason why the Women, Peace and Security agenda has become a core element of German foreign policy in recent years."

"As German diplomats, your place is by the side of those whose rights are under threat. Of those who need protection and support. This is not a matter of blind idealism. Ultimately it is a matter of peace and security."

"The aims of the Women, Peace and Security agenda are an integral part of the training for all levels of the foreign service at the Academy. The opening of the College is testimony to this."

Nadia Murad, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and UNODC Goodwill Ambassador, is a leading advocate for survivors of genocide and sexual violence. In 2014, at the age of 19, she was kidnapped by ISIS and took into slavery when the terrorist organization attacked her homeland in Sinjar.