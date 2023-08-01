NSS seizes millions of Dollars intended for smuggling

Shafaq News / The National Security Services (NSS) announced on Tuesday the dismantling of networks involved in suspicious financial activities and the seizure of over 14 million dollars before being smuggled.

The NSS’s spokesperson, Arshad al-Hakim, stated that "The NSS conducted an extensive campaign to pursue smugglers after intensifying intelligence efforts and field monitoring, leading to the apprehension of major smuggling networks comprising individuals engaged in suspicious financial and banking activities. They confessed to establishing fake companies to engage in commercial activities as a front for smuggling currency out of Baghdad."

He further revealed that "the operation was carried out by a specialized team from the NSS and after receiving evidence from the Anti-Money Laundering Office confirming the existence of the currency smuggling operation, a series of raids were conducted in various areas of Baghdad under the supervision of the Third Karkh Investigative Court, resulting in the arrest of 11 suspects who disclosed the main locations of money storage in the capital, Baghdad."

Moreover, he pointed out, "Over 14 million dollars and 5 billion dinars were seized, along with several different types of weapons."