NSS outlines tasks for securing provincial council elections in Iraq

Shafaq News/ In preparation for the provincial council elections scheduled on December 16 and 18 in all Iraqi governorates except for the Kurdistan Region, Arshad Al-Hakim, the spokesperson for Iraq's National Security Service (NSS), disclosed the critical tasks assigned to the agency.

According to Al-Hakim, the NSS has various responsibilities to secure elections.

The outlined tasks include:

1. Securing members, personnel, and facilities of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), candidates, and supervisory bodies.

2. Evaluating security and safety procedures to enhance preparedness.

3. Monitoring and thwarting fraud attempts, promptly reporting potential challenges and risks to the Joint Operations Command.

4. Verifying data provided by local observers in coordination with the IHEC.

Al-Hakim emphasized that a high-level cybersecurity committee was formed to oversee the integrity of devices, servers, and data transfer associated with the electoral process.

Furthermore, the National Security Service will play a crucial role post-election, transporting electoral equipment and ballot boxes within Baghdad and between different governorates. He added.