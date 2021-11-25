NSS appoints a new commander in Kirkuk 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Service (NSS) appointed Colonel Ahmed Qasem al-Bahadli a commander of the agency in Kirkuk in lieu of Colonel Muhammad Abed Hasan al-Fahdawi, a security source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Fahdawi was not dismissed from the service, rather he was assigned to another mission in the agency.

"Al-Fahdawi had been in charge of the agency in the governorate for ten years. He contributed to neutralizing dozens of smugglers, drug dealers, and blackmailers," the source concluded.