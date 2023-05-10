NSC meeting discusses water, border security, and demonstrations

Shafaq News / In a regular session held on Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, presided over the National Security Council meeting to deliberate on matters pertaining to water resources, border security, and demonstrations.
During the course of the meeting, according to a statement, "Developments in the nation's security situation, as well as the monitoring of military and security plans designed to pursue remnants of the terrorist group ISIS" were discussed.
The council members exchanged views on a number of agenda items, issuing decisions and recommendations accordingly. They debated the challenges posed by the hydrological situation and climate change, examining their implications for national security.
The council devised strategies to address water scarcity during the upcoming summer season, exploring alternatives and means to curb water waste and ensure the rivers' flow satisfies minimum requirements. Several effective measures were adopted to achieve these objectives.
The session also explored requirements for securing Iraq's borders with Iran and Turkey, aiming to bolster the country's security and stability. In addition, the council deliberated on guidelines for safeguarding peaceful demonstrations, emphasizing the constitutional duty to provide necessary protection.
In this context, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces lauded the performance of security forces in dealing with peaceful protestors and ensuring their safety and well-being. The meeting participants also discussed mechanisms for handling metal waste and utilizing it in the national defense industry under the auspices of the Military Manufacturing Commission, thereby enhancing the commission's capacity to develop its production capabilities.