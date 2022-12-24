NSA thwarts a bombing attempt targeting a PMF commander in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A commander of Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) survived a suicide bombing attempt in Diyala, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Saturday.

SMC said in a statement that the National Security Agency (NSA) managed to thwart an assassination attempt targeting a PMF commander in Diyala.

The suicide bomber, according to the statement, was handed to the relevant authorities to complete thr legal proceedings.