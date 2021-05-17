NSA receives the new Commander of NATO mission-Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Advisor (NSA), Qassem al-Araji, received earlier today, Monday, the new Commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard.

A readout issued by the National Security Advisory said that al-Araji discussed with his guest the mission's work "related to developing the capabilities of the Iraqi forces and providing Consults."

According to the readout, Lollesgaard presented a brief review for the mission's work and its specific tasks and affirmed the absence of combat forces in Iraq, defining the mission's tasks as "consulting and training" in the framework of the cooperation between Iraq and NATO to support the Iraqi forces.

Al-Araji said that "Iraqi forces are headway in the combat expertise," indicating, "the cooperation with NATO falls within the parameters of developing the training aspects, which is considered a crucial factor to boost the capabilities of our security forces and keep up with the advancements in this field."