NATO will provide Iraq with whatever it needs to bolster its cyber-security, commander says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-15T15:12:21+0000
Shafaq News/NATO will provide Iraq with the necessary support to bolster its cyber-security, the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq let. Gen. Giovanni Iannucci told Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji in a meeting in Baghdad on Thursday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Araji discussed with his guest the intelligence and security cooperation between Baghdad and NATO, and the latter's training and consultatory role in Iraq.

"Iraq is committed to its relationship with NATO, and seeks to upgrade it to a partnership level in the field of security and intelligence training," al-Araji added, "the security work should be handled independently from the political situation."

The two sides discussed a proposal to train the Iraqi federal police by the Italian police, and Iannucci said that "NATO will offer Iraq all the support it needs in the field fo cyber-security."

