NATO seeks to boost non-military ties with Iraq, senior commander says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-14T15:58:24+0000
NATO seeks to boost non-military ties with Iraq, senior commander says

Shafaq News/ The NATO seeks to expand the range of its non-military ties with Baghdad, the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, Lieutenant General Giovanni M. Iannucci, told the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, in a meeting on Wednesday.

According to a readout by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Hussein discussed with Iannucci the tasks of the NATO mission in the country and prospects of further cooperation, including the training of Iraqi police.

For his part, the Italian commander thanked the Ministry for providing facilities for the mission's work, highlighting the vitality of Iraq's stability and security to NATO.

Iannucci expressed NATO's willingness to bolster the ties with Iraq beyond military cooperation and reiterated the importance of joint efforts in combating terrorism.

