NATO: our role in Iraq is limited to training and securing logistical support

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday had received a phone call from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the Secretary-General congratulated Iraq on the success of Pope Francis historic visit saying, “The visit gave a positive view of Iraqi society, as well as the well security organization in different parts of Iraq.”

The two sides discussed ways to continue cooperation between Iraq and NATO especially in confronting terrorism within the framework of respecting the sovereignty of Iraq and the decisions of the Iraqi government.

Stoltenberg confirmed that NATO personnel role in Iraq is limited to training and providing logistical support to the Iraqi security forces and services.

Meanwhile, The Secretary General invited Hussein to participate in the next virtual meeting of all NATO ambassadors, which will be held in the coming days, to shed light on the political and security situation in Iraq and relations among countries in the region.