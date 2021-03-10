Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

NATO: our role in Iraq is limited to training and securing logistical support

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-10T06:50:19+0000
NATO: our role in Iraq is limited to training and securing logistical support

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday had received a phone call from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

 According to a statement by the Ministry, the Secretary-General  congratulated  Iraq on the success of Pope Francis historic visit  saying, “The visit gave a positive view of Iraqi society, as well as the well security organization in different parts of Iraq.”

 The two sides discussed ways to continue cooperation between Iraq and NATO especially in confronting terrorism within the framework of respecting the sovereignty of Iraq and the decisions of the Iraqi government.

Stoltenberg confirmed that NATO personnel role in Iraq is limited to  training and providing logistical support to the Iraqi security forces and services.

Meanwhile, The Secretary General invited Hussein to participate in the next virtual meeting of all NATO ambassadors, which will be held in the coming days, to shed light on the political and security situation in Iraq and relations among countries in the region.

related

Iraq and NATO are discussing a long-term cooperation plan

Date: 2020-08-31 13:51:59
Iraq and NATO are discussing a long-term cooperation plan

US signals to sending more troops to support NATO's mission in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-19 06:22:10
US signals to sending more troops to support NATO's mission in Iraq

Canada: our soldiers in Iraq are our top priority

Date: 2020-10-02 10:46:08
Canada: our soldiers in Iraq are our top priority

There is no agreement with NATO regarding the number of its trainers in Iraq, official says

Date: 2021-02-19 18:35:42
There is no agreement with NATO regarding the number of its trainers in Iraq, official says

NATO is looking forward to increase its presence in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-01 06:51:34
NATO is looking forward to increase its presence in Iraq

Expanding our tasks in Iraq is at the request of the Iraqi government, NATO commander in Iraq says

Date: 2021-02-21 11:36:46
Expanding our tasks in Iraq is at the request of the Iraqi government, NATO commander in Iraq says

NATO to expand missions in Iraq, Secretary-General says

Date: 2021-02-15 16:48:10
NATO to expand missions in Iraq, Secretary-General says

The Baghdad rocket attack is a message from armed factions

Date: 2021-02-23 10:21:49
The Baghdad rocket attack is a message from armed factions