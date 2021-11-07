Report

NATO chief condemns the drone attack on al-Kadhimi's residence 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-07T14:00:29+0000
NATO chief condemns the drone attack on al-Kadhimi's residence 

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, "strongly" condemned the drone attack that targeted the residence of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in Baghdad.

 "NATO supports the Iraqi defence and security institutions as they fight terrorism and uphold their country's independence and sovereignty, " Stoltenberg tweeted earlier today. 

Al-Khadhemi survived an assassination attempt that targeted his residence inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital earlier on Sunday.

