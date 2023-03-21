NATO Secretary-General Meets with Iraqi Foreign Minister to Discuss Counterterrorism Efforts

Shafaq News/ NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Monday at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on the sidelines of the third session of the Iraqi-European Cooperation Council.

The alliance praised Iraq's efforts in combating terrorism and promoting stability, according to a statement by NATO.

Stoltenberg expressed his gratitude to Iraq for its commitment to strengthening its partnership with NATO, particularly in the fight against international terrorism and promoting stability in the region. He emphasized that the meeting with the Iraqi foreign minister was an opportunity to evaluate and exchange ideas on enhancing the partnership between the two sides. He also noted that NATO's efforts in Iraq are based on full respect for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The third session of the Iraqi-European Cooperation Council, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, took place in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss trade and economic cooperation and explore ways to enhance it.