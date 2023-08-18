NATO Mission Iraq takes on additional advisory and capacity-building tasks

Shafaq News / North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced on Friday that it is assuming additional responsibilities in Iraq, including advisory and capacity-building roles, in support of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and Federal Police Command.

This move comes amidst escalating uncertainty surrounding the motivations behind the US’ reinforcement of its military presence along the Iraq-Syria border, raising speculation about potential regional conflict.

In recent days, US forces have deployed military reinforcements including vehicles and troops to the Syrian border, originating from the Iraqi side and heading toward the town of Al-Qa'im, near the border city of Al Bukamal along the Euphrates River.

Under the leadership of Washington, the Global Coalition forces have conducted military exercises involving fighter jets at the "Koniko" base in northern Deir ez-Zor.

Furthermore, NATO stated, "Following a request from the Iraqi authorities and a decision by the North Atlantic Council on Thursday (17 August 2023), the scope of NATO Mission Iraq will also include advisory and capacity-building activities in support of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and Federal Police Command."

The organization clarified that "This additional activity will be conducted in complementarity with support offered by other nations and international organisations. All of NATO’s activities are carried out at Iraq’s request and in full respect of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"Established in 2018, NATO Mission Iraq advises Iraqi defence and security officials in the Ministry of Defence, the Office of the National Security Advisor, the Prime Minister’s National Operations Centre, and now also the Ministry of Interior and Federal Police Command. The mission also advises Iraq’s professional military education institutions in the greater Baghdad area."

It is noteworthy that Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve in charge of Joint Task Force Iraq and Syria, disclosed on Thursday the alliance's monitoring of "threats" emanating from groups in Iraq on social media platforms, indicating intentions to target international military mission bases.