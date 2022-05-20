Muthaffar al-Nawab dies at 88

Shafaq News/ Iraqi poet Muthaffar al-Nawab passed away on Friday, at 88 years old.

al-Nawab succumbed to his illnesses in a hospital in the UAE.

The Iraqi poet was born in Baghdad, in 1934 into a family that appreciated art, poetry and music.

He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Baghdad and became a teacher, but was expelled for political reasons in 1955.

Known for his powerful revolutionary poems and scathing invectives against Arab regimes, he lived in exile in many countries, including Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and Eritrea.

Before he returned to Iraq, he had been essentially stateless being able to travel only on Libyan travel documents. The first complete Arabic language edition of his works was published in London in 1996 by "Dar Qanbar".