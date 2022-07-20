Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Mutaybija attack death toll rises-source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-20T07:51:44+0000
Mutaybija attack death toll rises-source

Shafaq News / A Security source in Saladin reported that until the moment, six members of the Federal police were killed, and seven others were injured, in the ISIS attack that targeted Mutaybija on Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, a military source reported that four members of the Federal police were killed, while five others were wounded in the attack.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists used sniper and medium weapons against the Federal police checkpoints, noting that the perpetrators fled after military reinforcements were brought to the site.

Mutaybija is one of the most dangerous ISIS sites between Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin. It is nicknamed the "Emirate of evil", and is still a safe hideout for the terrorists.

related

IHEC official: 88% of the voter cards had been distributed in Saladin

Date: 2021-09-17 10:54:40
IHEC official: 88% of the voter cards had been distributed in Saladin

Saladin is ready to run the elections in October

Date: 2021-03-29 09:06:16
Saladin is ready to run the elections in October

Lawmaker casts doubts on the constitutionality of Saladin's impeached governor dismissal

Date: 2022-05-20 13:50:37
Lawmaker casts doubts on the constitutionality of Saladin's impeached governor dismissal

Saladin governor orchestrates major changes in high administrative positions in the governorate

Date: 2021-02-02 09:57:36
Saladin governor orchestrates major changes in high administrative positions in the governorate

ISIS kills a PMF member and wound others in Saladin

Date: 2021-07-31 09:40:11
ISIS kills a PMF member and wound others in Saladin

Two shepherds kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-18 18:19:17
Two shepherds kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Saladin

Four terrorists killed in Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2022-03-11 09:25:29
Four terrorists killed in Saladin and Kirkuk

Heavy security deployment in areas between Diyala and Saladin to prevent terrorist attacks

Date: 2022-02-01 12:51:08
Heavy security deployment in areas between Diyala and Saladin to prevent terrorist attacks