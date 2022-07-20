Mutaybija attack death toll rises-source

Shafaq News / A Security source in Saladin reported that until the moment, six members of the Federal police were killed, and seven others were injured, in the ISIS attack that targeted Mutaybija on Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, a military source reported that four members of the Federal police were killed, while five others were wounded in the attack.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists used sniper and medium weapons against the Federal police checkpoints, noting that the perpetrators fled after military reinforcements were brought to the site.

Mutaybija is one of the most dangerous ISIS sites between Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin. It is nicknamed the "Emirate of evil", and is still a safe hideout for the terrorists.