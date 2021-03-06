Musol ready to receive the Pope

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army air forces practiced flying and landing on Saturday in preparation for Pope Francis' visit to Nineveh on Sunday.

The reporter of Shafaq News Agency said that the army helicopters are prepared, after undergoing the last practices, to welcome the Pop in the set order where they will escort him from Erbil to Mosul tomorrow, Sunday.

Our reporter stated that two heliports are ready to welcome the Pope's helicopters, the first is in Nineveh Operations Command, where he will visit Hosh Al-Bayaa church, and the other in Al-Hamdaniya, where he will visit The Immaculate Church.

At the same time, security measures and total curfew are imposed in Mosul, where security forces of Nineveh enforced seven security perimeters, hours away from the Pope's visit, and they banned entering and leaving the city for any reason unless in case of emergency.

Our reporter explained further, "these procedures will remain in function until the Pope's visit."