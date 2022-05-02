Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in three days

Shafaq News/ Views divided on the issue of the first day of Eid al-Fitr; Muslims in different countries celebrate the occasion on Sunday, others on Monday and Tuesday.

Twenty-one Arab countries announced that today, Monday, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr, including Oman, Djibouti, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen, and Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, and Egypt. Tunisia, Algeria, Mauritania, Libya, Somalia, and Iraq

Indonesia, Turkey, and Malaysia also announced today, Monday, the first day of Eid.

Other countries said that the crescent moon of Shawwal was not sighted; hence, Tuesday, May 3, will be celebrated as the first day of Eid Al Fitr such as Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, India, and Comoros.

This year the celebrations come amid lifting the Covid-19 measures in most Arab countries that decided to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in mosques and squares without health restrictions.

In Iraq, Muslims celebrate Eid in different governorates.

In Baghdad, dozens of worshipers held the Eid al-Fitr prayer this morning at the Abu Hanifa al-Numan Mosque.

In the Sadriya Market, Shafaq News Agency took unique photos of the popular breakfast of Baghdadis that included Kahi and Geymar meals. Two famous food in Eid.

In other regions like Mosul, some citizens start the Eid by visiting cemeteries.

Many lost their parents, children, cousins, and neighbors in the liberation operation against ISIS.