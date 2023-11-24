Muqtada al-Sadr welcomes Hamas-Israel truce, hopes for end to "Zionist-American terrorism"

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the prominent Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr welcomed the announced truce between Hamas and Israel, expressing hope that it would lead to the cessation of what he termed "Zionist-American terrorism" against the Palestinian people.

In a post on the X platform, al-Sadr celebrated what he called a victory for the Palestinian resistance, urging caution against potential betrayals by the enemy.

"May this truce be the beginning of the end of Zionist-American terrorism," he stated, emphasizing the need to be wary of the adversary's history of breaking covenants and promises.

A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip went into effect on Friday as part of an agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

The deal involves the exchange of prisoners and detainees, with Israel releasing 150 Palestinian women and children from its prisons in exchange for the release of 50 Israelis held by Hamas. Additionally, the truce stipulates a cessation of fighting for four days and increases humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched its devastating invasion of Gaza on October 7 after gunmen from Hamas burst across the border fence, killing people and seizing about 240 hostages.

Since then, about 15,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardment, most of them children, according to Palestinian health authorities.