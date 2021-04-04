Muqtada al-Sadr lauds al-Kadhimi's efforts to extend Outreaches with the Gulf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T18:11:08+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, commended the endeavors of the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to preserve Détente with Arab, and particularly Gulf, neighbors. Al-Sadr tweeted earlier today, Sunday, "Iraq openness to the Arab countries is a step on the right track, whether by al-Kadhimi's visit to the sisterly KSA and UAE." "Iraq has a repleted history with these two countries," he added, hoping to have a future abound with brotherhood and peace. "For Iraq to be the focus of peace in the entire region and the Middle East particularly," he concluded. Al-Kadhimi embarked to UAE on an official visit in an effort to forge close ties with oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies. Khadimi's visit to the UAE follows an earlier one to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would boost investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.

