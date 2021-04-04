Muqtada al-Sadr lauds al-Kadhimi's efforts to extend Outreaches with the Gulf
Shafaq News/ The head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, commended the endeavors of the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to preserve Détente with Arab, and particularly Gulf, neighbors.
Al-Sadr tweeted earlier today, Sunday, "Iraq openness to the Arab countries is a step on the right track, whether by al-Kadhimi's visit to the sisterly KSA and UAE."
"Iraq has a repleted history with these two countries," he added, hoping to have a future abound with brotherhood and peace.
"For Iraq to be the focus of peace in the entire region and the Middle East particularly," he concluded.
Al-Kadhimi embarked to UAE on an official visit in an effort to forge close ties with oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies.
Khadimi's visit to the UAE follows an earlier one to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would boost investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.