Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Multi-national military exercise kicks off in Jordan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-04T15:58:22+0000
Multi-national military exercise kicks off in Jordan

Shafaq News / A multi-national military exercise kicked off in Jordan on Sunday, according to the Jordanian military.

Forces from 29 countries, including Iraq and the United States, are taking part in the Eager Lion 2022, military spokesman Mustafa Hiyari told a press conference.

He said the 10-day training aims to raise preparedness and gain field expertise for forces of the participating countries, he added.

According to the spokesman, 4,300 military personnel and 1,000 civilian officers are taking part in the training.

The Eager Lion exercise started in Jordan in 2011 and includes ground, naval and air military trainings. The drill was mainly carried out between the Jordanian and US armies but recently it was conducted with the participation of forces from other countries.

(Anadolu News agency)

related

Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs meets his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Date: 2021-11-14 21:51:37
Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs meets his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Date: 2020-08-26 11:51:34
Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Al-Kadhimi: We agreed to activate development projects between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan

Date: 2021-06-27 17:21:31
Al-Kadhimi: We agreed to activate development projects between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan

The Iraqi ambassador to Amman apologizes after publishing a statement on his Instagram account

Date: 2021-11-19 07:06:48
The Iraqi ambassador to Amman apologizes after publishing a statement on his Instagram account

Jordan welcomes Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-10-10 11:57:35
Jordan welcomes Sinjar agreement

Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

Date: 2021-07-14 12:58:15
Jordan expresses readiness to treat Al-Hussein Hospital fire wounded

Iraq and Jordan sign a new memorandum of understanding

Date: 2021-12-15 13:23:18
Iraq and Jordan sign a new memorandum of understanding

Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-13 10:18:02
Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo