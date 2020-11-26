Report

Mulla Talal clarifies about his resignation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-26T14:23:13+0000
Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi resigned on Thursday from his post, without immediately clear the reasons.

Ahmad Mulla Talal tweeted, “it was a delicate task in which a patriot (Al-Kadhimi) assigned me to perform, a man working in an ambitious project with loyal enthusiastic team that had a different vision than mine."

He added, "I will continue to serve my country in other fields."

Al-Kadhimi assigned the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim, as the new spokesman for the Council of Ministers.

In last June, Al-Kadhimi assigned the journalist Ahmed Mulla Talal to the position of the spokesperson of the Prime Minister.

